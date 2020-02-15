Sudan: Central Bank of Sudan Orders 47 Al Bashir Regime Leaders' Accounts Frozen

Khartoum — The Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS) has instructed Sudan's Real Estate Bank to freeze 47 accounts in the name of leaders of the deposed regime of Omar Al Bashir.

The CBoS attributed its directives to ban accounts of the defunct regime based on the letter of the Committee for the Removal of Empowerment, Anti-corruption, and Money Restoration in 2019.

As reported by Radio Dabanga this week, Sudan's Anti-Corruption Committee has dissolved the administrative board of the Central Bank on Sudan (CBoS) and 11 other banks as well as dismissed nine bank managers with alleged links to the deposed Al Bashir regime. The decision also dissolves nine administrative boards of directors of corporations, and removes a number of directors of other institutions.

Sudan's Anti-Corruption Committee (The Empowerment Elimination, Anti-Corruption, and Funds Recovery Committee) has issued a decision to form sub-committees in all states to be chaired by the governor of each state.

