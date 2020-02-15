Sudan: Seniors, Special Needs Port Sudan Detainees Released

15 February 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Omdurman — On Wednesday, the authorities released 12 detainees from El Huda prison in Omdurman on the background of the conflicts in Port Sudan in January, while ten others have remained in detention.

Activists told Radio Dabanga the release and the list of the released included the seniors and special need cases, pointing to the efforts to release the rest of the detainees in the coming days.

The families of the detainees has carried out a number of protest rallies in front of the government secretariat, condemning the detentions without trial and demanding their release.

On Thursday, a teachers' strike and sit-in in eastern Sudan has entered into the fourth day, calling for the dismissal of the newly appointed director of the Ministry of Education and the appointment of their candidate as director of the ministry.

One of the teachers participating in the sit-in told Radio Dabanga that the strike and sit-in included all the localities of the state, pointing to the participation of representatives of the localities in the sit-in inside the Ministry's buildings alongside the pre-school and private education sectors.

The Teachers Committee affirmed its categorical rejection of what it described as the evasiveness of the state authorities, declaring adherence to its demands.

It pointed out that the Teachers' Central Committee decided to send a delegation from Khartoum on Friday, in the framework of solidarity with the teachers in an effort to carry out all their demands.

