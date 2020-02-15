Uganda: Govt Asks Court to Dismiss Suit Against Junk Food

14 February 2020
The Observer (Kampala)

The government has asked court to dismiss a case in which it is accused of failing to protect Ugandans from the influx of junk food

Civil Society Organization Health Equity and Policy Initiative (HEAPI) and Anthony Odur, a health rights activist sued government in December last year saying that lives of especially children were being put in danger by the government's failure to regulate, among others, labels on food products and their advertisement.

Also sued together with the government is the National Children Authority, Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) and Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC). HEAPI sought for conspicuous healthy warnings on labels of unhealthy foods and beverages in their application.

According to them, research shows that graphic health warnings on food packages similar to those used on cigarette or alcohol packs can prompt people to abandon pleasure-seeking impulses and choose healthier foods.

But state attorney Samuel Tusubira says the suit is premature and misconceived because the Ministry of Health and various institutions have from time to time issued circulars that highlight the knowledge and attitudes of behavioural change to communities in food and nutrition-related matters.

He cites policies that advance proper nutrition like the presidential initiative on healthy eating and healthy living and the food and nutrition policy of 2003 where the goal of government is ensuring that food accessed by the population is nutritious, safe and conforms to acceptable standards.

Tusubira said the issue of deceptive and misleading advertisements is being addressed in the Consumer Protection Bill currently tabled before parliament.

He also noted that UHRC as the third respondent doesn't have a mandate to make any regulations or enforce regulations regarding the operations of restaurants, hotels, supermarkets and coffee shops and that they can only intervene by carrying out an investigation at their own initiative or on a complaint made against the violation of any human right.

Tusubira said the application is premature and wants it dismissed with costs.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
State Capture in Zimbabwe - A Myth or Reality?
Boko Haram Leader Proposes Deal to Free Chibok Girls
Sudan to Pay U.S.$30 Million to Families of Dead U.S. Sailors

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.