Zimbabwe: Ginimbi to Spend Another Weekend Behind Bars

14 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

Businessman and socialite Genius Kadungure a.k.a Ginimbi will spend his second successive weekend behind bars after High Court judge, Erica Ndewere refused to hear his bail application on grounds that his case was being handled by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

The judge said such cases should be dealt with by judges assigned to preside over anti-corruption cases.

She adjourned the case to allow the State and Kadungure's lawyers to make findings regarding the specific court to hear the matter.

His lawyer, Brighton Pabwe of Venturas and Samkange Legal Practitioners told NewZimbabwe.com Friday that the case would still be heard in the usual bail court.

"We met with the registrar and we resolved that the case will now be heard on Monday in the ordinary and not special anti-corruption court," he said.

Kadungure is accused of fraud after he allegedly connived with a Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) officer, one Alexander Gumbo to doctor documents undervaluing his top of range vehicle in a bid to evade duty.

He denies the allegations and it is his defence that the police arrested him after the case had already been resolved between him and ZIMRA.

The complainant, ZIMRA, is represented by Lovemore Chigwanda.

According to the State, Kadungure bought his Bentley for US$3 281 784, but he allegedly lied that the vehicle was worth US$1 million.

It is alleged that he connived with Gumbo and forged the vehicle's value to read $1, 9 million.

The State said the two scanned the forged documents before uploading them on the ZIMRA system for duty processing on December 22 last year.

It is alleged that ZIMRA Beitbridge then acted upon the misrepresentation to charge duty amounting to US$81 000 instead of $139 665 leading to an actual prejudice of $58 665 to ZIMRA for the unpaid duty.

