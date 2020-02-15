Rwanda: Disgraced Singer Kizito Mihigo Arrested

14 February 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Julius Bizimungu

He was found in Nyaruguru district in the southern province close to Burundi.

According to RIB, Mihigo tried to bribe his way to Burundi. It is believed his plan was to join anti-Rwanda terror groups operating in neighboring Burundi.

The musician, is no stranger to crime. He was convicted in 2015 after he pleaded guilty to crimes including conspiracy to murder President Kagame and other top leaders of the country.

He was among more than 2,000 convicts who were released when President Paul Kagame granted them pardon in September 2018 .

At the time, he received clemency along Victoire Ingabire who had been convicted for inciting the masses to revolt against the government, forming armed groups to destabilise the country, and minimising the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Mihigo was in February 2015 convicted to 10 years in prison

He had been convicted alongside his co-accused, Cassien Ntamuhanga, former director of a Christian radio station, who escaped prison while serving a 25 year term for terrorism and incitement charges.

Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved.

