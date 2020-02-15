Zimbabwe: Sikhala Acquitted, Judge Says It Was His Right to Call for Mnangagwa's Removal

14 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Tonderai Saharo

Outspoken MDC Vice Chairperson, Job Sikhala was Friday acquitted at the Masvingo High Court where he was facing subversion charges for threatening to remove President Emmerson Mnangagwa from office before 2023.

He was acquitted after his defence counsel led by top human rights lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa, made an application for Sikhala not to be put on trial.

Sikhala was arrested last year after addressing a rally in Bikita where he is alleged to have called for the unconstitutional removal of Mnangagwa from office.

However, in handing down his judgment, Justice Garainesu Mawadze noted that the court cannot put Sikhala on trial based on the case built by the State. He said the State had based its case on statements they took out of context.

The judge said it was not a criminal offence to have intentions of overthrowing a government, although it had to be carried out using constitutionally means. He added Sikhala was exercising his constitutional right as a politician when he uttered the words.

Justice Mawadze also blasted the State for failing to understand the difference between overthrowing a president as an individual and as a government.

Charges against Sikhala arose in Bikita last December when he told MDC supporters at a rally that Mnangagwa would be removed from office before 2023.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Boko Haram Leader Proposes Deal to Free Chibok Girls
Sudan to Pay U.S.$30 Million to Families of Dead U.S. Sailors
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.