Zimbabwe: Flash Floods Hit Chimanimani, Chipinge

14 February 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Donald Nyarota

The scepter of the ghost of Cyclone Idai has once again hit the eastern province as flash floods damaged bypasses erected to allow for repair works on bridges destroyed by last year's violent rains.

Preliminary reports from sources on the ground indicate that there are at least two bridges that have been swept away in Chimanimani, while cases of flash floods were also reported in Chipinge.

Civil Protection Unit in Manicaland officials have also confirmed that a detour at Biriri 2 bridge was early this week swept away by flash floods following extensive downpours experienced in the past few days.

"The information that we have received from the ground is that the detour at Biriri 2 bridge was swept away last night but as of this morning repair works have been done and traffic is now moving through smoothly.

"We have a private contractor JR Godard that was granted to the tender to repair the Biriri 2 bridge who responded swiftly to ensure that traffic can pass through.

"We also have reports of flash floods from Chipinge but we have not received any adverse reports or reports of any casualties from these floods and we will continue to monitor the situation," said Misi.

"We are closely monitoring the situation on the ground and we are receiving updates every two hours to ascertain where there is need so we can activate our emergency response.

"The CPU committees on the ground are on high alert during this period of flash flooding that has been experienced in the province, we will be making our assessment from the periodic round up reports we are getting.

"The situation is under control at the moment as there have been no adverse reports as I alluded to earlier, so we will continue to monitor the flash floods and hope that they will subside soon," said Misi.

CPU provincial deputy director John Misi said there was no extensive damage to the bridge, where a private contractor is currently carrying repair works.

Misi said there have been no adverse reports expect the flash floods and that relief efforts have been activated with the provincial CPU receiving updates from ground monitors every two hours.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
State Capture in Zimbabwe - A Myth or Reality?
Boko Haram Leader Proposes Deal to Free Chibok Girls
Sudan to Pay U.S.$30 Million to Families of Dead U.S. Sailors

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.