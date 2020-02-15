Zimbabwe Nationals in China Are Safe - Chinese Ambassador

Images combined from a 3D medical animation, depicting the shape of coronavirus as well as the cross-sectional view. Image shows the major elements including the Spike S protein, HE protein, viral envelope, and helical RNA.

The Chinese embassy has confirmed that Zimbabwean nationals living in China are safe from the deadly COVID-19 which has so far claimed 1400 lives in Asia.

During a press conference at the Chinese embassy today, Ambassador Guo Shaochun said no Zimbabwean nationals have been reported of contracting the virus.

"No reports have been made so far of Zimbabwean nationals being infected with COVID-19. We are doing everything we can to protect not only Zimbabwean nationals but everyone," Shaochun.

He added that the Asian country attached great importance to fighting the epidemic.

"The Chinese nation has withstood many tests in its history. Under the leadership of the Communist Party of China and the Chinese Government, the people of the whole country will unite as one and are fully capable and confident of winning this battle at an early date," he added.

Shaochin added that China was willing to honor its commitment to ensure safety of all foreign nationals while working closely with the international community to contain the epidemic.

"We will also honor our responsibility in ensuring the safety of every foreign nationals in China, including Zimbabweans, and address their legitimate concerns in a timely manner.

"We will continue to strengthen communication and coordination with the international community and work closely with international partners to contain and mitigate the epidemic,"

He said China had requested its nationals to cooperate with screening measures at ports of entry as a way of avoiding an outbreak in Zimbabwe.

"We have requested Chinese nationals coming to Zimbabwe to cooperate with the screening measures of the Zimbabwean authorities at the ports of entry and issued three consular notices to provide information updates and recommendations for epidemic prevention," said Shaochin.

He said they had also advised Chinese nationals who visited affected regions such as Hubei to hold off their return trips to Zimbabwe until the outbreak is under control.

