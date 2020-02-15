Zimbabwe: I'd Rather Sleep Under a Bridge Than Be With You - Tytan Tells Olinda

United Kingdom-based singer Njabulo Tytan Nkomo has finally broken his silence to accusations his estranged wife has been publicising on social media.

In an effort to let his side heard the Bho singer captured himself in a live video making rounds on social media.

Defending himself, Tytan revealed that, Olinda is tarnishing his image is a result of bitterness from persistently being turned down.

"What is more sad is all these tensions keep coming because I keep turning you down. I don't want to be in a relationship with you again, I don't want to be in that place, never! I am not for you and you are not for me, I would rather sleep under a bridge, to be honest," he said.

He also expressed his disappointment to how Olinda is using their daughter as a pawn to push her agendas.

"I need my life back and I'm trying to work it out. Don't try and control me using my daughter, don't try to control who I talk to, my movements and how I live my life.

"I do a lot of good for my daughter, I have been with her every weekend since last year when my marriage broke down. I had to fight for that to get my daughter." said Nkomo.

The couple ended their year-old marriage in August 2019 with the Bho singer citing domestic abuse and a cocktail of unspecified events that occurred as the driving force to their breakdown.