Malawi: Chinese-Built Malawi Parliament's Chamber Leaks, Affect Proceedings

14 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi parliamentary proceedings were disrupted on Thursday as members from both sides of the House shifted from their designated seats to seek refuge elsewhere due to leaking in the chamber.

The legislators brought to the attention of the Speaker Catherine Gotani Hara on the leaking of some points in the Chamber.

The question time was temporarily disrupted as the members of parliament sought dry places to hang their heads following the leaking caused by heavy rains which have hit the lakeshore areas, the south and central region where the National Assembly is located.

There are at least four spots in the 193-strong House which leaks mainly on the opposition benches.

The problem has been there for two years or more now.

The Chinese built building has also wall cracks and had of its floor tiles ripped off.

Proceedings however continued after the members of parliament changed seats.

Parliament Building was constructed by China government and was opened in June 2010. That project cost around $41m.

Chinese construction companies have been busy in Malawi since the two countries established diplomatic ties in December 2007, and Malawi abandoned its links to Taiwan after 41 years.

