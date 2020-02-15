Nigeria: How Nnamdi Kanu's Parents Were Buried - Report

15 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Abia police command on Friday deployed several detachments of its operatives in strategic locations in Umuahia, the Abia capital, to provide security at the burial of the parents of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was heavy security presence at the major entrances to Afaraukwu Ibeku, the community of the deceased couple, Eze Israel Kanu, who was the Traditional Ruler of the community, and his wife, Sally.

The police operatives stationed specifically on Factory Road, Ojukwu Bunker/Afaraukwu Road and St. Andrews Anglican Church, Afaraukwu, all close to the country home of the late monarch.

Some detachments of the police were also seen patrolling Umuahia metropolis in different patrol vans as part of the efforts to maintain the peace in the city during the burial.

NAN also reports that a motley crowd of sympathisers from different parts of Igbo land have continued to troop into Afaraukwu to pay their last respect to the deceased.

The sympathisers, who were dressed in various Igbo traditional attires and burial uniforms, sat calmly in canopies mounted within the precincts of the Kanu's country home.

Many meeled around in groups, dancing to chants of Igbo songs, praising the legacies of the deceased.

Meanwhile, markets, shops and business premises in the area were shut on the orders of the community leaders as a mark of honour to the late monarch and his wife.

Also, private and public schools located in the area did not open due to the tension generated by speculations that there might be police/IPOB clash during the burial.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, said that the area had been calm and peaceful, adding that "things were going on orderly."

In an interview with NAN, Ogbonna said, "The burial ceremony has been very very peaceful.

"There is no threat to the peace in the area, contrary to speculations that there would be violence during the burial." (NAN)

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
Sudan to Pay U.S.$30 Million to Families of Dead U.S. Sailors
Boko Haram Leader Proposes Deal to Free Chibok Girls
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.