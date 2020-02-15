South Africa: Eskom to Implement Load Shedding This Weekend

15 February 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Eskom will implement Stage 3 rotational load shedding as of 9 am today.

"Stage 3 rotational load shedding will be implemented from 9 am today until 5 am on Monday," said the power utility on Saturday.

In a power alert, the power utility said despite the return to service of some units on Friday, Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented to accommodate the shortage of capacity and to replenish emergency reserves.

"Diesel reserves for open cycle gas turbines and water reserves for the hydro-pumped storage schemes were utilised extensively yesterday and overnight to supplement the shortage of capacity and are not at adequate levels to sustain the capacity shortage for today," said Eskom.

As at 6 am, unplanned outages or breakdowns were at 10 612 MW while planned maintenance was at 6574 MW.

It added that as the system is vulnerable, any additional changes on the system may require a shift in stage at short notice.

Eskom also reminded South Africans that there is a possibility of increased load shedding over the next 18 months.

To assist us in reducing demand:

Set air-conditioners' average temperature at 23ºC

Switch off your geysers over peak periods

Use the cold water tap rather than using the geyser every time

Set your swimming pool pump cycle to run twice a day, three hours at a time

At the end of the day, turn off computers, copiers, printers and fax machines at the switch.

