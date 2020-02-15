Kenya: Govt Says Its Working On Measures to Grow the Economy in 2020

15 February 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Julie Owino

Nairobi — The government of Kenya has said that it will continue monitoring risks that pose a threat to the growth of the economy in 2020.

According to the 2020 Budget policy statement 2020, the Treasury says the government it is mitigating measures to preserve macroeconomic stability and strengthen resilience in the economy.

"The Government is deepening reforms in the financial sector to ensure a stable and strong financial system in Kenya," reads the statement.

The statement pointed out to the desert locust invasion that struck the country since late 2019 till 2020 will be one of the distractors affecting the country's economy.

"The locust invasion experienced in different parts of the country will affect agricultural production and food security," it added.

As of the beginning of February, the number of counties affected by desert locusts has risen from three to 17 in the last three months.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Agriculture and the Food and Agriculture Organisation, 75 percent of the country has been affected.

The government is now working with FAO and other 600 National Youth Service servicemen to deal with the swarms in six counties that have been the hardest hit.

The treasury further projected that the market would remain exposed to risks arising from public expenditure pressures, such as the wage-related recurrent expenditures and the inevitable climate change.

This will lead to an increase in the frequency of disasters such as landslides, droughts, and destruction of physical infrastructure.

The Kenyan economy grew 5.1 percent, compared with 6.4 percent in the same period in 2018.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Sudan to Pay U.S.$30 Million to Families of Dead U.S. Sailors
Boko Haram Leader Proposes Deal to Free Chibok Girls
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.