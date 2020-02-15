Kenya: DP Ruto Says BBI Debate Won't Derail Jubilee Development Agenda

15 February 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Deputy President William Ruto has assured Kenyans that the ongoing national dialogue surrounding the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report will not derail the country's development agenda.

Ruto, who was speaking in Nyeri County, said politicians should focus on delivering on their pledges rather concentrating on narrow political ambitions.

"Even as we engage each other in the initiative, we would like to ensure that all the plans aimed at transforming the country will not stall," he said.

The call comes two days after the Building Bridges Initiative Implementation Steering Task-force kicked off its nationwide validation hearing exercise with sitting in Nairobi.

The DP cautioned politicians against politicizing issues surrounding formulation of the BBI report at the expense of development at the grassroots.

"Even in this debate, it will not be a debate among politicians. It must start with the Kenyans. The issues affecting the locals are what will be priority and we must ensure every view of Kenyans is considered," Ruto said.

MPS Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira),Gitonga Murugara (Tharaka), Antony Kiai (Mukurweini), Gichimu Githinji (Gichugu) and Rahab Mukami (Nyeri County) who accompanied the DP said that they will continue drumming up support for BBI, but for as long as it does not burden the voters.

"We will support BBI only if it is about creating jobs for our youth, ensure our coffee, tea farmers have access to market but we will have a problem with it if it seeks to create seats for certain people," Gachagua said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
Sudan to Pay U.S.$30 Million to Families of Dead U.S. Sailors
Boko Haram Leader Proposes Deal to Free Chibok Girls
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.