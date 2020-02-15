South Africa: Driver Shot After Giving Two Men a Lift Near Ladysmith

A man believed to be in his 30s was shot and injured on Friday night after he gave two men a lift.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said paramedics had responded to a call shortly after 20:30 about a shooting near the N3 Tugela Toll Plaza in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal.

"They found the police and other local authorities already at the scene. Upon further assessment, paramedics found the man still seated in his vehicle. He had sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh," Van Huyssteen said in a statement.

It appears that the man was shot by two men he had given a lift to earlier. He, however, had managed to drive to the toll plaza to get assistance.

Circumstances leading to the shooting have not been established as yet, but police are investigating the matter.

