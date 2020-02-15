Nigeria: 9 Radio Bayelsa Staff Suspended in Wake of Attack On Station

15 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
The management of Radio Bayelsa has suspended nine workers after hoodlums attacked the station to protest the supreme court's judgement sacking governor-elect David Lyon.

John Idumange, the General Manager of the station, in a statement, said the nine staff were advised to proceed on a one-month compulsory leave to allow the radio station to conduct a preliminary investigation into the incident.

The station was amongst facilities attacked by the protesters, who also destroyed the private residences of immediate-past governor of the state, Seriake Dickson, and his successor, Douye Diri, on Friday.

Part of the secretariat of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) was also burnt during the protest, prompting police to impose a three-day dusk-to-dusk curfew in the state.

Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by its Secretary in the state, Alabo Martins, had on Feb. 14 staged a protest on the streets of Yenagoa to register their grievances ahead of the swearing-in of PDP's Diri as governor.

The apex court had ruled that Lyon's Deputy, Degi Ereminyo, submitted forged documents which made them ineligible to contest the state's governorship election in the first instance.

INEC, in compliance to the judgment, on Friday issued a certificate of return to the PDP candidate, who took the oath of office amidst tight security in the car park at Government House, Yenagoa.

Also, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Bayelsa Council, in a statement, condemned the attack.

