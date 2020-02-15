Kenya: Aukot Invites President Kenyatta to Unveiling of Fresh Referendum Drive

Third-way Alliance Party is on Monday expected to launch the revamped Punguza Mizigo Kenya (PMK) Bill after counties rejected a initial version in October last year.

In a letter inviting President Uhuru Kenyatta to the unveiling, Party leader Ekuru Aukot disclosed that the second phase of the Bill would be based on the responses the initial version of the proposal received when it was discussed in various counties.

"Mr. President, it is with great pleasure that we will be re-launching the above initiative on Monday 17th February 2020, at No. 57 Chalbi Drive, Lavington. It was during the process of Punguza Mizigo Bill (PMB) 2019, the predecessor to PMK that we were criticized for not reaching out to other political leaders like yourself," he said in the invitation letter to the Head of State.

Aukot further lists the need to annihilate theft of public funds at both national and county levels, taking services to the Kenyans doorsteps and rapidly spurring economic growth as among the Bill's primary focus.

"With tremendous honour, albeit on short notice, we extend this invitation to you. With its primary focus being to change our Constitution of Kenya 2010 to inter alia reduce the heavy burden on Kenyans and enhance equitable sharing of the national cake at each of the 1,450 Wards of our great country," reads the letter in part.

"Your Excellency we have no doubt that you have no reservations on any initiative that will better the lives of all Kenyans. We are also aware that your administration would agree with us on a number of the issues we propose to include in the PMK constitutional amendment process."

It is not yet clear whether the President will attend given the support he has thrown behind the Building Bridges Initiative which he launched jointly with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The Punguza Mizigo initiative flopped after it failed to attain endorsement of at least 24 of the 47 counties to head to Parliament.