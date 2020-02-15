South Africa: 12 Pupils Hospitalised After Eating Cookies Laced With Drugs At Gauteng School, Woman Arrested

15 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Gauteng police say a 21-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly selling cakes laced with narcotic substances to pupils at the Ikusasalethu Secondary School in Braamfisherville, Soweto.

The incident happened on Thursday. Police spokesperson Kay Makhubela said that the school's principal initially thought that 12 pupils had taken drugs when they started shaking, vomiting and bleeding from their nose.

The pupils were taken to various hospitals, including Bheki Mlangeni, for examination. Here it was discovered that they had ingested drugs from the cakes.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said in a tweet on Friday: "Learners were rushed to various hospitals. Majority were discharged yesterday and today. Few are still critical at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital."

The woman would appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Monday, Makhubela said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
Boko Haram Leader Proposes Deal to Free Chibok Girls
Sudan to Pay U.S.$30 Million to Families of Dead U.S. Sailors
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.