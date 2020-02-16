Zimbabwe: Runonzi Rudo Hit-Maker, Prince Musarurwa Dies . . . Rose to Fame Following Duet With Pah Chihera

15 February 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Afro-Fusion musician Prince Kudakwashe Musarurwa of the popular hit song Runonzi Rudo which features Pah Chihera has died.

He was 31 years old.

More to follow

