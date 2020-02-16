Kenyans Are Going Completely Red Due to Sour Tomato Prices

16 February 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

The price of tomatoes has gone up in the country leaving most Kenyans at the mercy of sellers or forced to seek alternatives to the loved fruit.

Many have turned to social media to express their frustration while lamenting over the exorbitant prices they are grappling with in the market to be able to use it in their favourite dishes.

Vendors in the local markets now sell one tomato for as high as Sh20 or Sh15 depending on the location and where the fruit has been sourced from.

In some selected supermarkets two tomatoes retail at Sh52, leaving many Kenyans to either dig deeper into their pockets to afford tomatoes or do away with it in their kitchen until things improve and the prices go back down.

The high tomatoes prices have been blamed on the low supply in the market ocassioned by the recent heavy rains witnessed across the country which does not offer a conducive environment for tomato growth.

Below is what a section of frustrated Kenyans had to say about the high prices:

Bought these two tomatoes at 52 Bob 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/RumzX4AdF9

- Candy ♀ (@Canduh_) February 15, 2020

And I'm here complaining about sh 15 a tomatoe 😳

-- Susan Mureithi (@suemureithi) February 15, 2020

what? Kenya is the desert Qatar now?

-- Gen. Suleimani (@GeneralSuleiman) February 15, 2020

Yep. Tomatoes are scarce at the moment

-- Candy (@Canduh_) February 15, 2020

Jubilee Out! I cannot survive in this economy pic.twitter.com/9kKMb9tbz5

-- Candy (@Canduh_) February 15, 2020

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Boko Haram Leader Proposes Deal to Free Chibok Girls
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
Sudan to Pay U.S.$30 Million to Families of Dead U.S. Sailors
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.