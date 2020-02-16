Liberia: Journalist Zenu Miller Is Dead

On Saturday, February 15, the Liberian media community was met with the shocking news of the death of Mr. Zenu Miller, a proficient and articulate journalist and talk show host. His death comes exactly 21 days since he reported that he was attacked by officers of the Government of Liberia's presidential guard, the Executive Protection Service (EPS).

Miller, who made his career as a broadcast journalist, worked with Renaissance Communications Incorporated (Truth FM). He had a brief stint as a Communication Officer at the Lonestar Cell MTN, and later plied his trade at OK FM 99.5, where he remained up to his demise.

He was one journalist who could not please people wishing to set the impression for undue praises. This, indeed, made him to be described as "Controversial among newsmakers, especially politicians who sought sycophantic reports.

As a host of the OK Morning Rush radio show, Miller would show no remorse to officials of government who appeared on his show. He would quiz them thoroughly without partiality. According to some coworkers, Zenu would turn controversial when newsroom policy tries to compromise the ethics of Journalism and will remain clear on his position about how he feels about a compromising issue.

Now, is believed that such hard-hitting journalism, led to Miller's death.

On January 26, 2020 Zenu Miller posted on his Facebook page: "I was attacked tonight at the SKD by EPS officers in the full view of the EPS Director." The EPS is the government security apparatus exclusively set aside to protect the President and the Vice President of the Republic of Liberia.

Since the encounter with the EPS officers, Miller has not been well, spending much of his income on medications.

An official of the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) confirmed to the Daily Observer over on Saturday, February 15, that Miller verbally reported the matter to the PUL. The PUL then took written record of Miller's verbal statement and sent a written communication to the EPS, calling for an investigation.

According to the PUL official, Miller narrated that on Sunday, January 26, 2020 on the day of the finals of the National County Sports Meet, as he entered is vehicle to depart from the Samuel Kanyon Doe (SKD) Sports Stadium, he was stopped by an EPS officer who informed him that a VIP convoy was about to leave the stadium and asked Miller to wait. Miller said he obliged, and the convoy made their exit from the stadium. When he saw it fit to leave, Miller told the PUL that he was beaten by two other EPS officers.

The PUL official also told the Daily Observer that Miller had been away from work due to his pains resulting from the attack, and "finally returned to work last week."

It would be exactly three weeks since Miller was reportedly attacked, that he died.

"But this is a very serious matter," the PUL official said, "considering the proximity of time between the alleged attack on Miller and his death, and we have to get to the bottom of this."

However, up to the time of Miller's death, the PUL official said, there had been no progress on the investigation. "We have been waiting on the EPS to respond to our communication."

Prior to the Daily Observer's conversation with the PUL official, there were reports on social media that Miller had suffered a stroke. This has not been confirmed.

Miller leaves to mourn his loss his widow, a son and a host of family members in Liberia and abroad.