Algeria: President Tebboune Conducts Reshuffle of Provincial Secretaries-General

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune has conducted a reshuffle of secretaries-general of provinces, the presidency of the Republic said Saturday in a statement.

The newly-appointed secretaries-general of provinces are as follow:

Nahila Laredj, secretary-general of the province of Adrar,

Boussouar Mustapha, secretary-general of the province of Laghouat,

Aggoun Houria, secretary-general of the province of Oum El Bouaghi,

Bahnas Abdelaziz, secretary-general of the province of Batna,

Benhaddou Djamel Abdelmoumen, secretary-general of the province of Bejaia,

Nouacer Brahim, secretary-general of the province of Biskra,

Dahou Mustapha, secretary-general of the province of Bouira,

Laiouar Toufik, secretary-general of the province of Tamanrasset,

Menia Djamel, secretary-general of the province of Tlemcen,

Dahadj Mohamed El-Barka, secretary-general of the province of Tiaret,

Guerriche Mustapha, secretary-general of the province of Tizi Ouzou,

Dahmani Mohamed, secretary-general of the province of Algiers,

Saila Boudjemaa, secretary-general of the province of Djelfa,

Belmhel Abed, secretary-general of the province of Setif,

Goura Mohamed, secretary-general of the province of Saida,

Kanem Mouloud, secretary-general of the province of Skikda,

Harizi Salim, secretary-general of the province of Annaba,

Berrache Nidhal Mahmoud, secretary-general of the province of Mostaganem,

Benaddane Laredj, secretary-general of the province of Ouargla,

Chaib Boubakeur, secretary-general of the province of Oran,

Boukhoudmi Salima, secretary-general of the province of El Bayadh,

Bendjima Abdelkader, secretary-general of the province of Bordj Bou-Arreridj,

Boudraa Mohamed, secretary-general of the province of Boumerdes,

Bouzid Noursadette, secretary-general of the province of Tindouf,

Moulay Abdelkader, secretary-general of the province of Tiessemsilt,

Djouadi Abdelaziz, secretary-general of the province of El Oued,

Ammour Madjid, secretary-general of the province of Souk Ahras,

Dellal Mohamed, secretary-general of the province of Tipaza,

Belhaddad Ahmed, secretary-general of the province of Ain Defla,

Souna Benamar, secretary-general of the province of Naama,

Lebbad Hacene, secretary-general of the province of Ghardaia.

The following provincial secretaries-general are removed from office:

Nouri Abdenour, in his capacity as secretary-general of the province of Oum El Bouaghi,

Dabou Slimane, in his capacity as secretary-general of the province of Bejaia,

Benkhaznadji Rachid, in his capacity as secretary-general of the province of Tamanrasset,

Ouraou Badr Eddine, in his capacity as secretary-general of the province of Tiaret,

Zaoui Mohamed Abdou, in his capacity as secretary-general of the province of Saida,

Bouhait Lamri, in his capacity as secretary-general of the province of Mostaganem,

Si Ali Meddah, in his capacity as secretary-general of the province of Oran,

Idir Brahim, in his capacity as secretary-general of the province of Bordj Bou Arreridj,

Cheurfa Aissam, in his capacity as secretary-general of the province of

Boumerdes,

Megherbi Abdelkrim, in his capacity as secretary-general of the province of Tissemesilt.