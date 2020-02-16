Algeria: President Tebboune Conducts Reshuffle of Provincial Secretaries-General

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune has conducted a reshuffle of secretaries-general of provinces, the presidency of the Republic said Saturday in a statement.
The newly-appointed secretaries-general of provinces are as follow:
Nahila Laredj, secretary-general of the province of Adrar,
Boussouar Mustapha, secretary-general of the province of Laghouat,
Aggoun Houria, secretary-general of the province of Oum El Bouaghi,
Bahnas Abdelaziz, secretary-general of the province of Batna,
Benhaddou Djamel Abdelmoumen, secretary-general of the province of Bejaia,
Nouacer Brahim, secretary-general of the province of Biskra,
Dahou Mustapha, secretary-general of the province of Bouira,
Laiouar Toufik, secretary-general of the province of Tamanrasset,
Menia Djamel, secretary-general of the province of Tlemcen,
Dahadj Mohamed El-Barka, secretary-general of the province of Tiaret,
Guerriche Mustapha, secretary-general of the province of Tizi Ouzou,
Dahmani Mohamed, secretary-general of the province of Algiers,
Saila Boudjemaa, secretary-general of the province of Djelfa,
Belmhel Abed, secretary-general of the province of Setif,
Goura Mohamed, secretary-general of the province of Saida,
Kanem Mouloud, secretary-general of the province of Skikda,
Harizi Salim, secretary-general of the province of Annaba,
Berrache Nidhal Mahmoud, secretary-general of the province of Mostaganem,
Benaddane Laredj, secretary-general of the province of Ouargla,
Chaib Boubakeur, secretary-general of the province of Oran,
Boukhoudmi Salima, secretary-general of the province of El Bayadh,
Bendjima Abdelkader, secretary-general of the province of Bordj Bou-Arreridj,
Boudraa Mohamed, secretary-general of the province of Boumerdes,
Bouzid Noursadette, secretary-general of the province of Tindouf,
Moulay Abdelkader, secretary-general of the province of Tiessemsilt,
Djouadi Abdelaziz, secretary-general of the province of El Oued,
Ammour Madjid, secretary-general of the province of Souk Ahras,
Dellal Mohamed, secretary-general of the province of Tipaza,
Belhaddad Ahmed, secretary-general of the province of Ain Defla,
Souna Benamar, secretary-general of the province of Naama,
Lebbad Hacene, secretary-general of the province of Ghardaia.
The following provincial secretaries-general are removed from office:
Nouri Abdenour, in his capacity as secretary-general of the province of Oum El Bouaghi,
Dabou Slimane, in his capacity as secretary-general of the province of Bejaia,
Benkhaznadji Rachid, in his capacity as secretary-general of the province of Tamanrasset,
Ouraou Badr Eddine, in his capacity as secretary-general of the province of Tiaret,
Zaoui Mohamed Abdou, in his capacity as secretary-general of the province of Saida,
Bouhait Lamri, in his capacity as secretary-general of the province of Mostaganem,
Si Ali Meddah, in his capacity as secretary-general of the province of Oran,
Idir Brahim, in his capacity as secretary-general of the province of Bordj Bou Arreridj,
Cheurfa Aissam, in his capacity as secretary-general of the province of
Boumerdes,
Megherbi Abdelkrim, in his capacity as secretary-general of the province of Tissemesilt.