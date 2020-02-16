Nigeria: We Can Solve Our Problems Without Foreign Aid - Osinbajo

16 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says it is evident that many of the country's problems can be solved by Nigerians themselves without recourse to foreign aid.

He spoke while receiving a delegation from the West African College of Surgeons (WACS) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja yesterday.

The delegation led by Prof. Ibrahim Yakasai briefed him on the activities of the college, including its 60th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference scheduled for Abuja.

Osinbajo, in a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, said it was possible for Nigerians to solve their problems in view of their impressive performance and achievements across diverse fields at home and abroad.

The vice president, who spoke after listening to a brief on the achievements of the WACS, said, "I believe that a lot of our problems, some of the aids that we need, can be provided by ourselves. We have the resources including human capacity to do it."

Earlier in his remarks, a former president of the college, Prof. King-David Yawe, highlighted some of the achievements of WACS, especially with regard to free medical outreach to several Nigerian communities.

