Nigeria: Presidency Alleges Plot to Protest Against Military Heads

16 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi and Saawua Terzungwe

The Presidency yesterday alleged that about 2000 people have been hired by the political opposition to protest against heads of military institutions in the country on Monday.

Presidential media aide, Garba Shehu, who disclosed this in a statement, warned politicians against misleading the public by inciting protests against the service chiefs.

Shehu said a group of politicians and beneficiaries of the Boko Haram insurgency were paying people to join the planned protests against the country's service chiefs.

He urged the media to remain unbiased and discerning in their reporting, instead of becoming unwitting tools in the hands of the opposition.

The statement added that the opposition was behind the promotion of a video clip depicting the displeasure of "a hired few" during President Muhammadu Buhari's sympathy visit to Maiduguri on Wednesday in order to embarrass him.

"This imminent gathering is the latest in a series of demonstrations orchestrated by the opposition to embarrass the government of President Muhammadu Buhari. As part of this overall scheme, the PDP, with its belligerent politics, has been marching from one embassy to the other in protest against the Buhari administration and the nation's highest court of justice, the Supreme Court," the statement added.

Reacting, the PDP described the allegations by the Presidency as derisory, self-indicting and diversionary.

The party said it further showed the alleged confusion that pervaded the Buhari presidency in the face of "discontentment" by Nigerians.

In a statement, it said the presidency was trying to divert attention by blackmailing the media and opposition because it could no longer face Nigerians over its "manifest failure to deal with those behind acts of insurgency, terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and escalated violence under its watch."

The party said," It is clear to all, including even the Presidency, that Nigerians across board, have been in protest against the Buhari-led APC administration and need nobody to mobilize them to publicly exercise their constitutionally guaranteed rights any day to register their discontentment against a failed administration that has continued to live on propaganda, excuses and denials."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Boko Haram Leader Proposes Deal to Free Chibok Girls
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
Sudan to Pay U.S.$30 Million to Families of Dead U.S. Sailors

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.