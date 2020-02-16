Zimbabwe: Great Love Gems From Berita Khumalo

Zimbabwe-born and South Africa-based Afro-soul musician Gugulethu Khumalo, simply known as Berita in music circles, on Friday released a love track titled Jikizinto, a precursor to her 13-track album titled Songs in The Key of Love set to be released at the end of the month.

The music diva recently established her own recording and talent management company, Assali Music, and Songs in The Key of Love is her debut project.

Last year at the same time she released the hit single Ndicel'ikiss and the song has been blazing up the radio waves in Zimbabwe and South Africa where it has been topping the charts.

Assali Music on Friday announced that Jikizinto was now available for streaming on all digital platforms.

If the singles Jikizinto and the Ndicel'ikiss are anything to go by, then her legion of followers can't wait to unpack the forthcoming album, which also features Bekezela, Amanda Black, Mo T from Mi Casa as well as Bongane Sax.

"I am very excited about Jikizinto finally dropping. I feel like this song is fun and embraces the spirit of love and forgiveness," Berita said.

"The song speaks about a partner who is overjoyed at the return of her long-lost lover, something I believe many people will relate to.

"The upcoming album Songs in the Key of Love carries a spirit of celebrating love and romance. I cannot wait to share it with my fans."

Last year the award-winning crooner had a busy schedule, buying the masters to her first two albums, performing at major festivals in and outside South Africa and releasing three smash singles.

Her Ndiceli'ikss short-film was entered into more than 30 international film festivals and the single was picked up for an international Netflix feature film, Holiday In The Wild, starring Rob Lowe and Kristin Davis.

She was awarded her second Zim-Achievers Award as well as an Afro-soul Song of The Year Award at the SkyzMetro Awards in Bulawayo.