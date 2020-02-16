Zimbabwe: Musician Prince Musarurwa Dies

16 February 2020
Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)

Afro-jazz musician Prince Kudakwashe Musarurwa has died.

He was 32.

Musarurwa died at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital last night after succumbing to cancer.

A relative, Rutendo Musarurwa, broke the news last night, but could not give more details.

Musarurwa, a grandson of the late August Musarurwa famed for the internationally-acclaimed song Skokiaan, became a household name after he released the single Runonzi Rudo in 2013 on which he featured his niece Pah Chihera.

His album included Kurarama (2011), Gara Muberevere (2012), Gogodera (2013) and Chiga Chikuru (2014).

He was about to release an album titled Nyamasase.

A product of the Zimbabwe College of Music, Musarurwa had embarked on an ambitious project of redoing his grandfather's track Skokiaan with a group of European and American artistes.

