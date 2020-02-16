Zimbabwe: Malawian Singer Rubbishes Roki Affair Claims

Malawian Afro-pop musician Sheilla Mkhumba, popularly known as Malaikah in music circles, says the scenes in her latest music video titled Be With You where she shares intimate moments with Zimbabwean music star Roki does not make them people of loose morals.

The UK-based music diva, who did part of her primary and secondary education in Zimbabwe, and Roki, a Big Brother Africa housemate, are seen in the video singing interchangeably, caressing, kissing in the water as well as rolling around on the sandy beaches of Lake Malawi.

The love scenes, shot in Salima on the shores of Lake Malawi, are steamy, scintillating and sexy, but Malaikah told Standard Style last week that the amorous acts do not add up to any chemistry between the pair.

"I am already being judged for being of loose morals and people are already saying it probably didn't end well, and Roki is misjudged by many," Malaikah said.

"I do get misjudged as well. Truly speaking, Roki is a brother."

She said she had known Roki for many years and their association is only musical.

"I and Roki have been friends for well over 10 years and we hang out many times. One day I just asked him if we could work together and we agreed, hence this single and video Be With You," Malaikah said.

She said Roki was not the first artiste from Zimbabwe she had worked with, adding that she was so much into Zimbabwean music.

"I've done collaborations with a Zimbabwean artiste called Flint Bedrock based in the UK on a song titled Let You Go and with a Malawian hit maker called Janta on the song Oh My Babie," she said.

"I actually grew up in Zimbabwe, so it's home to me. I'm now based in the UK, but I travel back to Africa two-three times a year."

Malaikah said the project was a result of a potpourri of brains having been produced by Roki and DJ Discord as well as Mishy Records who directed the video.

"It was a team project, which complements us all," she said.

"The future looks bright for me as I am slowly getting established and getting a solid fan base. People are getting to know who Malaikah is and I want to show them the best of me."

With five singles under her sleeve, Malaikah is looking forward to releasing more music and do live shows.

"I have two solo singles being released before June and a few upcoming live events, so I'm much excited about 2020 and the years to come," she said.

"I would love to come and perform in Zimbabwe. I'm working with Prezzo, a promoter who is trying to get me some shows when I come."

On the flip side, Malaikah is a philanthropist having founded a charity organisation called Angels Across Africa.

"It's an organisation I founded in 2015 together with my sister [Rames] and we look after disadvantaged and underprivileged children in Africa, concentrating mainly in Malawi," she said.

"So far, we have looked after 40 children that we still have, aged between three and seven years. We give them free education, food, clothing and look after their health. This is at a village called Chisusu in Lilongwe, Malawi. We also donated 100 school bags and stationery to struggling pupils at a village school."

Born in Malawi, Malaikah moved to Zimbabwe in 1996 where she attended Avondale Primary School and Mabelreign High School before moving to Gateway High School.