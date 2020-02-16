Zimbabwe: Brendan Taylor Confident Ahead of Bangladesh Series

16 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

ZIMBABWE national cricket team senior batsman Brendan Taylor is delighted to back in his 'second home' and hopes the Chevrons will put up a good fight against Bangladesh in their upcoming series.

A 15-member Zimbabwe Test squad, led by stand-up captain Craig Ervine, arrived at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka to play a full-fledged series against the host comprising with lone Test, three ODIs and two T20Is.

Speaking soon after arrival in Bangladesh, Taylor said they will be trying to carry on the good momentum from their last two-match series against Sri Lanka in longer version.

Zimbabwe also fared well in their last Test series against Bangladesh after holding the hosts to a one-all stalemate in the two match series in November 2018.

"We are well prepared. It's good to be back in Bangladesh, a place we call our second home. So it's always nice to be back," Taylor told reporters.

"We know the conditions, we got two good Test matches that went five days in Sri Lanka. It took lots of positive from that so hopefully we can carry that on," he added.

Taylor said that he thinks Bangladesh will look to bounce back from their disappointing tour in Pakistan with the depth of their pipeline despite missing their star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

He however reckons the younger players in the squad will give Zimbabwe a new dimension.

"I think Bangladesh will look to bounce back after that Pakistan series. Regardless of these no Shakib or does not matter- they have got enough players to chose. We have seen the Under-19s winning the World Cup. So depth is there, lots of talent to choose from," Taylor said.

On Williams' absence due to the imminent birth of his first child, Taylor said: "He (Williams) is like our Shakib. He is a batting all-rounder. And he has scored some good runs against Sri Lanka. Yes we will miss him, but fortunately we're having him back for one-days and T20s. But this is another opportunity for the youngsters," he said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Boko Haram Leader Proposes Deal to Free Chibok Girls
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
Sudan to Pay U.S.$30 Million to Families of Dead U.S. Sailors

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.