Zimbabwe: Brendan Taylor Confident Ahead of Bangladesh Series

ZIMBABWE national cricket team senior batsman Brendan Taylor is delighted to back in his 'second home' and hopes the Chevrons will put up a good fight against Bangladesh in their upcoming series.

A 15-member Zimbabwe Test squad, led by stand-up captain Craig Ervine, arrived at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka to play a full-fledged series against the host comprising with lone Test, three ODIs and two T20Is.

Speaking soon after arrival in Bangladesh, Taylor said they will be trying to carry on the good momentum from their last two-match series against Sri Lanka in longer version.

Zimbabwe also fared well in their last Test series against Bangladesh after holding the hosts to a one-all stalemate in the two match series in November 2018.

"We are well prepared. It's good to be back in Bangladesh, a place we call our second home. So it's always nice to be back," Taylor told reporters.

"We know the conditions, we got two good Test matches that went five days in Sri Lanka. It took lots of positive from that so hopefully we can carry that on," he added.

Taylor said that he thinks Bangladesh will look to bounce back from their disappointing tour in Pakistan with the depth of their pipeline despite missing their star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

He however reckons the younger players in the squad will give Zimbabwe a new dimension.

"I think Bangladesh will look to bounce back after that Pakistan series. Regardless of these no Shakib or does not matter- they have got enough players to chose. We have seen the Under-19s winning the World Cup. So depth is there, lots of talent to choose from," Taylor said.

On Williams' absence due to the imminent birth of his first child, Taylor said: "He (Williams) is like our Shakib. He is a batting all-rounder. And he has scored some good runs against Sri Lanka. Yes we will miss him, but fortunately we're having him back for one-days and T20s. But this is another opportunity for the youngsters," he said.