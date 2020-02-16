Zimbabwe: Mutare Hotel Stops Booking Guests From Coronavirus Affected Countries

16 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

A Chinese owned hotel, Golden Peacock Villa, has stopped all bookings from visitors coming from countries that have been affected by the coronavirus as a control measure to ensure their facility is safe for other visitors.

Coronavirus has affected mainland China and other 20 countries and has killed over a thousand people mostly in China.

Golden Peacock Villa general manager, Celia Woo told media that they had stopped bookings for citizens from countries affected by the coronavirus.

"We have temporarily stopped bookings from all Chinese nationalities and other citizens from countries affected by this virus until further notice to ensure that our hotel is safe for our visitors," Woo said.

She allayed fears of a coronavirus outbreak at their hotel saying there were only two Chinese nationals working at the premises, adding: "all procurement including food for the hotel is done locally".

"Our hotel is safe and all the procurement for the hotel is done locally. There are only two Chinese nationals here, myself and maintenance manager and we have been here for the past six months. We have never visited China in the last six months," said Woo.

She dismissed social media rumours that chances are high that visitors may contract coronavirus at their hotel, saying it was a smear campaign by some unscrupulous elements in the hospitality industry.

Hotel Sales Manager Matthew Takura, weighed in saying, as a control measure they were requesting for national identity cards and passports to screen visitors from the listed countries.

"We are requesting national ID cards and passports from those who want to book and we also have a list of countries affected by coronavirus. We are not taking any bookings from those countries," said Takura.

Meanwhile, Takura said their average hotel occupancy now stands at 52 percent.

"Our hotel occupancy is now on an average of 52 percent. Last year, it was on 60 percent due to Cyclone Idai which increased traffic to Manicaland province," he said.

He said this year they added 54 rooms and the hotel now has 157 rooms.

"We are now the biggest hotel in the province with the largest conference rooms with a capacity to accommodate 1 200 people per day," said Takura.

Golden Peacock Villa which is owned by Chinese Anhui Foreign Economic Construction (AFEC) also operates hotels in Beira, Maputo in Mozambique and Borrowdale in Harare.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Boko Haram Leader Proposes Deal to Free Chibok Girls
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
Sudan to Pay U.S.$30 Million to Families of Dead U.S. Sailors

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.