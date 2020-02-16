Nigeria: Burna Boy Criticised for Declaring Self Best Artist After Fela

Photo: Screenshot/YouTube
Burna Boy in his On The Low video
16 February 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jayne Augoye

Burna Boy has once again incurred the wrath of Nigerian Twittersphere after declaring himself the best artiste since late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti on Twitter.

"FACT! I always knew I was and I am THE BEST. Everyone you think is the best know I'm best since Fela Kuti," Burna Boy wrote on Twitter.

In his tweet, the 'African Giant' also noted that nobody paved the way for him in the industry as suggested by many.

"But @timayatimaya told me something a long time ago that made me not care about being the best. The World can do without the Best" the world will still spin regardless," he said.

Over the past several days, the self-proclaimed 'African Giant' has been on a nonstop Twitter binge.

His most recent tweets have continued to stir controversy with critics slamming him for perceived arrogance.

On Saturday, Burna Boy began his signature Twitter rants which he has since deleted.

"Remember I Told you I was the African Giant and most of you laughed and said I should be grateful for small fonts. I pray that you learn from me, I mean this in no bragging way and the wise know that the Future of Africa depends on the kind of strength and resilience I show.

"You say "thank God he didn't win". Because I say the Truth? And because of your twisted Fake views on humility. I've been out here With My Family since 2012 going through unspeakable things just to get here against all odds."

But his followers were quick to remind him that some artistes paved the way for him so he shouldn't consider himself the best to come out of Nigeria.

"NOBODY paved shit for me. Everybody dey find them own. I bin out here if you knew the way they made us look weak by begging and paying the western world to like us you will see that no table was set and I'm the one that brought you the Respect you currently enjoy", Burna tweeted.

Known for his Twitter tirades, it has however taken on a new dimension since he lost out on his Grammy bid to Beninoise music legend, Angelique Kidjo.

In a related development, the singer has unfollowed everyone on Instagram, except his London-based girlfriend, Stefflon Don.

Burna Boy has 5.1million followers Instagram.

On Twitter, however, he has 2.6 million followers and follows 1043 other people. His favourites include star footballers Raheem Sterling, Eniola Aluko, Alexander Oxlade-Chamberlain and many institutions connected with his music career.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Boko Haram Leader Proposes Deal to Free Chibok Girls
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
Sudan to Pay U.S.$30 Million to Families of Dead U.S. Sailors

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.