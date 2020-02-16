South Africa: 'Year of the Orange Overall' - Rally Calls On President Ramaphosa to Empower National Prosecuting Authority

analysis

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba's call for 2020 to be the 'Year of the Orange Jumpsuit' for culprits of State Capture has been taken up by 33 organisations which have vowed to 'take hands and take to the streets' to ensure accountability becomes a reality. This demand was put under the nose of President Cyril Ramaphosa a day before he was due to deliver his third State of the Nation Address.

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation rallied 30 civil society organisations in Cape Town on Wednesday, 12 February 2020, calling for this year to be the "Year of the Orange Overall". St George's Cathedral's Dean, Rev Michael Weeder spoke.

There was consensus among the 33 organisations that President Cyril Ramaphosa has thus far disappointed in his handling of State Capture, but that he is in a unique position to empower the National Prosecuting Authority with resources to hold to account all those implicated in State Capture by arresting them and handing them orange overalls.

