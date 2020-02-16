Namibia: Liberation War Photographer John Liebenberg Dies

16 February 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Tuyeimo Haidula

Veteran photojournalist John Liebenberg died this morning in a hospital in Johannesburg, following a short illness.

Liebenberg was widely known for documenting the Namibian liberation struggle when he was a colleague of veteran journalist Gwen Lister at The Namibian.

He is survived by four children, the youngest being 14 years old.

Liebenberg (61) was admitted to a hospital in Johannesburg after he broke his leg in a fall on Monday last week.

Except for documenting the bush war that preceded Namibia's independence in 1990, Liebenberg also worked as a photographer in Angola during that country's civil war, and was later employed as a magazine and freelance photographer in South Africa.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved.

