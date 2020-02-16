Kenya: Trace Live Music Experience Is Here

16 February 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Trace Live - a unique, intimate and interactive showcase of Kenyan music which will be hosted by the most talented select artistes in the country - has been launched.

Trace Live kicked off the to-die-for experiential event at a colourful launch filled with music last Thursday at Movenpick hotel in Westlands.

The occasion was graced by award-winning Kenyan boy band, Sauti Sol, who showcased music from their much-loved and appreciated catalogue.

They also gave the guests a glimpse of their highly-anticipated upcoming album The Midnight Train.

Guests got a chance to listen to the group's new single Suzanna and were joined on stage by their signees from their popular record label, Sol Generation.

Guests were also treated to a meet-and-greet, Q and A session with the show expected to be aired on Trace platforms worldwide.

The music will also be available on Safaricom's Skiza upon release.

