South Africa: Gauteng Education Dept Has Received Forensic Report Into Enock Mpianzi Death - Lesufi

16 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kaveel Singh

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi announced on Sunday that his department had received the much-anticipated forensic investigation report into the drowning of Grade 8 Parktown Boys' High pupil Enock Mpianzi.

"We will read it over the weekend and share same with the affected families, school community and Gauteng Cabinet. Subsequently, we will release the report in the next few days. Indeed, we are proud of the legal team," said Lesufi in a brief statement on Sunday.

Mpianzi, 13, was swept away in the Crocodile River while attending a Grade 8 orientation camp at Nyati Bush and River Break Lodge near Brits in North West on January 15.

He was last seen when a makeshift raft he and other boys were on overturned in the river, just hours after arriving at the camp. His body was found two days later, after other pupils allegedly repeatedly warned camp facilitators that Mpianzi had last been seen struggling in the water and that he had gone missing, but were ignored.

Lesufi's department appointed an independent law firm, Harris Nupen Molebatsi Inc, to investigate Mpianzi's death, due to inconsistencies in "alleged facts" surrounding the turn of events at the camp, News24 reported.

Lesufi held a media briefing in late January, where he gave updates on the developments of the case surrounding Mpianzi's death. He said the probe into the teen's death was "well under way".

A preliminary report by the department found that the Grade 8 orientation camp was not approved by the district and head offices.

Mpianzi was laid to rest on February 1.

The school's principal, Malcolm Williams, has been suspended pending the investigation into the matter.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

