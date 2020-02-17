Senegal: Secretary Michael R. Pompeo's Meeting With Senegalese President Sall

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:
Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met today with Senegalese President Macky Sall in Dakar, Senegal. Secretary Pompeo and President Sall discussed ways to deepen the bilateral trade relationship and to promote mutually beneficial investment. The Secretary and the President discussed issues of security cooperation, including bilateral joint engagements. The Secretary expressed appreciation for Senegal's contributions to regional peacekeeping and preventing the spread of terrorism in the Sahel region. Secretary Pompeo and President Sall also discussed ways to counter the threats posed by Iran and the DPRK.