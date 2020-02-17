Rwanda: CAF Inspects Amahoro Stadium

17 February 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Jejje Muhinde

Ahmad Ahmad, president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF)) and Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o were in the country over the weekend.

The aim of the visit, according to reports, was to inspect Amahoro National Stadium and speak with the country's top leadership over the possibility of hosting the 2019/2020 CAF Champions League final in May.

Accompanied by Jean-Damascene Sekamana, president of the local football body (Ferwafa), the Caf officials - who also included vice-president Constant Omari - met President Paul Kagame on the sidelines of the ongoing 17th National Leadership Retreat in Gabiro on Sunday afternoon.

This year's CAF Champions League final will mark the first to be a single-game event at a neutral venue, contrary to the tournament's tradition of home-and-away format.

The new format follows last year's controversy after the second leg of the final between Esperance de Tunis, and Morocco's Wydad Casablanca was abandoned at Stade Olympique de Rades, in Tunisia, over Video Assistant Referee (VAR) disputes.

Esperance were declared winners of Africa's premier competition having salvaged a 1-1 away draw in the first-leg in Morocco.

Read the original article on New Times.

Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

