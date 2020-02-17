Kenya: Kipkirui Vows to Fight for Starting Slot at Gor Mahia

16 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Gor Mahia striker Nicholas Kipkurui has vowed to fight for a place in the team, and to earn a starting role in the remaining Kenyan Premier League matches.

Kipkurui has had minimal playing time at Gor Mahia in the second half of the season, sometimes totally missing out on the matchday squad.

The striker, who joined Gor from Zoo Kericho, clarified that his limited playing time at Gor has been occasioned by off-pitch issues, adding that it was not linked to any misunderstanding between him and coach Steven Polack.

SAW RED

He started for Gor Mahia last weekend in a 1-1 draw against Western Stima at Moi Stadium, Kisumu, after along absence but his stay on the pitch was short-lived.

He was withdrawn in the 10th minute after his teammate Joash Onyango was red-carded following a tackle on Western Stima wonder kid Benson Omala.

"I have not been playing in a number of matches because of personal issues, and I also took time to recover from a knock on my knee which I suffered earlier in the season," he told Nation Sport.

He has vowed to train hard and to earn a starting slot in K'Ogalo's next league match against Zoo next weekend, insisting he has regained his fitness fully.

"I have been working hard in training so as to secure my place in the team. Competition is tough among strikers but, I will fight and get back my position," he said.

