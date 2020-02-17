South Africa: SACP Has 'Full Confidence' in Ramaphosa - but Support Not Unconditional

17 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sandisiwe Shoba

In the aftermath of SONA 2020, SACP Deputy General Secretary Solly Mapaila said the party supported President Cyril Ramaphosa, but this hinged on whether Ramaphosa stays the course of honest leadership. That being said, Mapaila had concerns about the SAA Business Rescue process, saying the way it was being handled could mean the downfall of the entity.

South African Communist Party Deputy General Secretary Solly Mapaila said the SACP had "full confidence" in President Cyril Ramaphosa, who delivered an "excellent" State of the Nation address on 13 February 2020. But the SACP's support for Ramaphosa was not "unconditional" -- it hinged on whether he stayed the course of honest leadership.

"Like we did have confidence in President Zuma, but when he deviated, we criticised him. The same in President Ramaphosa, but if he deviates, we will criticise him -- that's the long and short of it."

Mapaila sat down with Daily Maverick for an impromptu conversation after addressing the Cape Town Press Club on 14 February.

An uMkhonto weSizwe veteran, Mapaila operated outside South Africa before 1994. He became Deputy General Secretary in 2012.

He was pleased with the government's response to the youth unemployment crisis, which includes investment into...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Boko Haram Leader Proposes Deal to Free Chibok Girls
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.