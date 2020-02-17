South Africa: SACP Has 'Full Confidence' in Ramaphosa - but Support Not Unconditional

analysis

In the aftermath of SONA 2020, SACP Deputy General Secretary Solly Mapaila said the party supported President Cyril Ramaphosa, but this hinged on whether Ramaphosa stays the course of honest leadership. That being said, Mapaila had concerns about the SAA Business Rescue process, saying the way it was being handled could mean the downfall of the entity.

South African Communist Party Deputy General Secretary Solly Mapaila said the SACP had "full confidence" in President Cyril Ramaphosa, who delivered an "excellent" State of the Nation address on 13 February 2020. But the SACP's support for Ramaphosa was not "unconditional" -- it hinged on whether he stayed the course of honest leadership.

"Like we did have confidence in President Zuma, but when he deviated, we criticised him. The same in President Ramaphosa, but if he deviates, we will criticise him -- that's the long and short of it."

Mapaila sat down with Daily Maverick for an impromptu conversation after addressing the Cape Town Press Club on 14 February.

An uMkhonto weSizwe veteran, Mapaila operated outside South Africa before 1994. He became Deputy General Secretary in 2012.

He was pleased with the government's response to the youth unemployment crisis, which includes investment into...