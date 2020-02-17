South Africa: Eskom's Pension and Provident Fund Vendors Claim All Tenders Are On Hold - the CEO Says It Is 'Business As Usual'

17 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ruan Jooste

Business Maverick has confirmed with two separate Eskom Pension and Provident Fund vendors that they were told that due to 'recent media reports all EPPF tenders have been put on hold' until further notice. But fund chief executive and principal officer, Linda Mateza, who took up these roles in September 2019, vehemently denies these reports. She says it is business as usual at the fund, but insiders say executives continue to play hard and fast with tender rules.

The only "current" tender that appears on the EPPF website is a re-advertisement for "proposals for organisational design services of a credible B-BBEE South African Service Provider", in which the fund clearly states that "The Fund reserves the right to withdraw this RFP for any reason and at any time without incurring any cost or liability."

For some reason, the same tender appears under the "archived tender" list with "requests for proposal for the provision of portfolio management services (private markets manager incubation)" and for the "provision of actuarial consulting services".

What is not there is a tender for legal services. Business Maverick has confirmed with various legal firms that in 2019 the EPPF issued a tender for attorneys to be appointed...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

