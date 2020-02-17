Kenya: NSE Appoints SCL Advisory to Boost Its Data Business

Nairobi — The Nairobi Security Exchange has appointed SCL Advisory Limited to help widen its customer base on data business worldwide and generate increased value from existing and new data sets.

NSE Chief Executive Officer Geoffrey Odundo said in a statement the appointment will also support NSE to grow its data business as the bourse seeks to diversify the group's revenue streams for optimal shareholder value.

"SCL Advisory Limited will play a significant role in expanding our data client base to our International and local investors," reads the statement.

Founder and Managing Director, SCL Advisory Limited Selloua Chakr welcomed the appointment with Kenya being a target market for many investors.

"Kenya is one of the most attractive investment destinations in Africa and we are extremely proud to work with the NSE to expand access to key content and services to professionals around the world," reads her part in the statement.

The advisory company has further been tasked to provide professionals essential data, analytics, and services that will help them make informed investment and business decisions.

NSE offers premium data products to both domestic and international clients such as data vendors, investment advisors, fund managers, trading system developers, and index computing companies.

It is for this reason that data vendors, business companies and investors depend on NSE data to make business decisions.