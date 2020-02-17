Kenya: NSE Appoints SCL Advisory to Boost Its Data Business

16 February 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Julie Owino

Nairobi — The Nairobi Security Exchange has appointed SCL Advisory Limited to help widen its customer base on data business worldwide and generate increased value from existing and new data sets.

NSE Chief Executive Officer Geoffrey Odundo said in a statement the appointment will also support NSE to grow its data business as the bourse seeks to diversify the group's revenue streams for optimal shareholder value.

"SCL Advisory Limited will play a significant role in expanding our data client base to our International and local investors," reads the statement.

Founder and Managing Director, SCL Advisory Limited Selloua Chakr welcomed the appointment with Kenya being a target market for many investors.

"Kenya is one of the most attractive investment destinations in Africa and we are extremely proud to work with the NSE to expand access to key content and services to professionals around the world," reads her part in the statement.

The advisory company has further been tasked to provide professionals essential data, analytics, and services that will help them make informed investment and business decisions.

NSE offers premium data products to both domestic and international clients such as data vendors, investment advisors, fund managers, trading system developers, and index computing companies.

It is for this reason that data vendors, business companies and investors depend on NSE data to make business decisions.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Boko Haram Leader Proposes Deal to Free Chibok Girls
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.