Kenya: Duale Wants MPs to Summon Magoha and TSC Over Teacher Crisis in North Eastern

Nairobi — Leader of the Majority in the National Assembly Aden Duale wants the Teachers Service Commission and Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha to be summoned before Parliament to explain the measures they are taking to mediate the education crisis in the North-Eastern Region.

Duale, who is also the Garissa Township MP noted that most national government programmes on new Competency Based Curriculum and 100 per cent secondary schools transitions have stalled as a result of the actions by TSC to withdraw teachers on security grounds.

"TSC Act doesn't allow it to divide its workforce across the country along tribal, ethnic and religious line as it has happened in the mass transfers of teachers in NEP."

"The Constitution of Kenya, in Article 53 (1)(b) state that every child has a right to free and compulsory basic education and Article 55 (a) the State shall take measures, including affirmative action programmes, to ensure that the youth access relevant education and training," he stated.

The Majority Leader was speaking after he met with over 180 volunteer teachers drawn from different educational institutions in Garissa who were recruited to plug in the gap following TSC action.

Duale says Magoha and TSC CEO Nancy Macharia ought to appear before the House Education Committee as he lamented that the TSC had blatantly discriminated against the region.

The Garissa Township MP further vowed to spearhead long-lasting and sustainable solutions to end executions of non-locals by Somalia based militia Al Shabaab.

"Insecurity caused by Al Shabaab in Coast and North Eastern require a unified effort by the all security agencies working in collaboration with communities, TSC actions support the Terrorist ideology of dividing our nation along ethnic and religious," Duale said.

The Teachers Service Commission last month transferred more than 3,000 non-local teachers from Wajir, Mandera and Garissa counties following terror attacks targeting the tutors.