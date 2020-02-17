Kenya: NTSA Arrests Swvl Drivers, Impounds Vehicles in Operating License Row

15 February 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

The National Transport Authority (NTSA) on Friday impounded vehicles belonging to ride-hailing app Swvl which were said to be operating without a Public Service Vehicle licence.

Some of the Swvl drivers were also arrested during the operation, according to the Swvl CEO Mostafa Kandil.

Buses belonging to the Egypt based firm had been operating on some routes with a Tour Service Licence in defiance of strict NTSA regulations.

On Friday, NTSA said it had asked the police to impound Swvl vehicles and charge the owners.

According to Kandil, the arrests are based on the status of the operating licenses of their partners, and not Swvl's own compliance.

"We are continuing to ascertain the cause for the issue with the partner drivers' operating licenses. Once we are able to confirm what the issue is, we shall communicate it to our captains and suppliers. We shall inform all affected users through the in-app services of potential delays on the routes once we collect all the relevant information," he said.

Last year, drivers attached to the matatu-hailing app caved to pressure from the transport regulator by halting services on most of its routes in Nairobi.

The app service notified users that it was experiencing disruptions on its routes and was working on compliance with the rules laid out by the NTSA.

NTSA had earlier asked the police to impound Swvl vehicles and charge its crew and owners, accusing the company of using a tour service licence for public service vehicle operations which require a different permit.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Boko Haram Leader Proposes Deal to Free Chibok Girls
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.