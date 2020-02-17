Ugandan Wins East African Award in Art Master Africa Competition

Mr Brian Kansiime, a Ugandan graduate from Makerere University Business School, has won the 2019 East African Award in the Art Master Africa competition dubbed Black Lion.

Mr Kansiime emerged as the contest's people's Choice winner of East Africa chosen by online voters for his art piece titled Life, which depicts the true definition of a young girl's happiness. The award came with a $500 (Shs1.8m) and a Bic Artistry Kit.

The creative work was chosen from 5,242 entries submitted by more than 2,400 artists from 47 African countries using online submission.

Speaking to the media after announcing the winner in Kampala on Thursday, Ms Paloma Lengema, the Bic East Africa marketing manager, said Africa is rich in inspiration, talent and creativity.

"We were very impressed with the submissions we received and the beautiful work that was produced using only Bic ball pens. We are proud to have established a platform that helps to recognise and shed a stronger light on artistic talent in Africa," she said.

Ms Lengema added that the final art piece was chosen for its creativity and originality by a panel of experts.

African Queen Company regularly celebrate the creativity and originality of artists who find great inspiration in creating master pieces using BIC stationery.

Mr Kansiime said he had to submit three pieces in a period of one month.

The competition organised by Bic under African Queen Company was first held in South Africa in 2017, before it expanded to all African countries in 2019.