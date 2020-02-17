Rwanda: Ministers Recommend That Museveni, Kagame Reopen Border

Photo: PPU/Daily Monitor
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, left, shakes hands with Rwandan President Paul Kagame as Angolan President Joao Lourenco looks on.
16 February 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Risdel Kasasira

The ad hoc commission formed in August last year in Angola to de-escalate tension between Uganda and Rwanda has recommended that Rwanda reopens its border.

This was during a meeting of the Commission in Kigali on Friday where the delegations from Uganda and Rwanda also agreed that both countries respect the human rights of nationals from the either countries.

The recommendation, according to the joint statement signed by Uganda's Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kutesa and Rwanda's State minister for East African Community Affairs Olivier Nduhungirehe has been forwarded for consideration in a meeting between President Museveni and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame on February 21 at Katuna border.

"Subject to the fulfilment of the above undertakings, the ad hoc Commission recommends to the Quadripartite summit to consider the issue of the normalisation of the activities and mobility of the people and goods across the common borders between Rwanda and Uganda," they said in a joint statement signed by Uganda.

Rwanda was yesterday expected to formally write to Uganda to show how Rwandan dissidents are using Ugandan territory to undermine the government in Kigali.

"The Government of Rwanda will formally write to the Government of Uganda on February 15, 2020, notifying the latter about some specific issues related to the alleged distabilising activities carried out by Rwandan rebel groups from the Ugandan territory," the statement said.

Uganda has previously denied these allegations, saying it cannot allow dissidents to use its territory to undermine the government of Kigali.

Uganda and Rwanda formed the ad hoc commission in August last year in Angola to implement the Memorandum of Understanding signed by President Museveni and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame to end tension between the two countries.

During the same meeting, both countries agreed to verify the number and the status of the nationals detained in either country and report back in three weeks.

Rwanda has claimed that more than 100 of its nationals are being held in the Ugandan cells but Uganda says those under arrest are criminals who must face the law.

This week, Rwanda deported a Ugandan ICT expert, Ivan Peter Egessa, who went missing in Kigali in December last year and had been in the hands of the Rwandan security agencies. Kigali declared Egessa "prohibited immigrant" without spelling out his crime. Last month, Uganda released nine Rwandan suspects to ease tension between the two countries.

The Kigali meeting came after the previous one which took place at Commonwealth Resort Munyonyo in Kampala in December hit a dead end after Rwandan and Ugandan delegates disagreed and referred the issues to President Museveni and his Rwandan counterpart to resolve.

Museveni and Kagame would later return to Luanda, for talks. The principals have since agreed to meet again on February 22 at the Katuna border.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Boko Haram Leader Proposes Deal to Free Chibok Girls
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.