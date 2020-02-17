Rwanda: Rulindo - Two Senior District Officials Arrested Over Tender Scam

16 February 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Régis Umurengezi

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has confirmed having in its custody two senior employees of Rulindo District over flouting public tender procedures.

The suspects who are currently detainees in the City of Kigali are Godfrey Muhanguzi, the District Cooperate Services Division Manager and Ernest Kanamugire, the Procurement Officer.

They were all arrested over the weekend and are separately detained at Kicukiro Police Station and Remera Station, according to RIB Spokesperson, Marie Michelle Umuhoza

"Muhanguzi and Kanamugire are detained over flouting public tender procedures, misusing public resources and corruption," she said without divulging other details

In 2017, Public Accounts Committee (PAC) tasked Rulindo District officials to explain a circumstance under which a Rwf527 million tender to build roads was been awarded to an incompetent contractor who eventually abandoned the work and fled the country.

PAC also criticised the district for awarding Rwf500 million feeder road tender to a company which failed to execute the job.

