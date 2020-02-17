Uganda: Four in Custody After Bugiri Imam Murdered

15 February 2020
The Independent (Kampala)

Bugiri, Uganda — The territorial police in Busoga East Region -Bugiri - has held four men, first suspects in the case of the murder of Sheikh Mutumba Masudi, 60.

Sheikh Mutumba was the Imam of Iwemba Mosque who was shot dead Friday at his home in Busimba village Lwemba sub county Bugiri District.

He was shot by a single bullet targeted to his head and he died instantly. An exhibit (cartridge) of an AK 47 riffle was recovered and has been submitted to forensic experts to establish which gun was used in committing the crime.

"Upon receiving information, our technical team headed by the Regional CID, Scene of Crime officers and commanders visited the scene and cordoned it off to start investigations. We can confirm that four suspects are in custody at CPS Bugiri, to help in investigations," said regional spokesman ASP James Mubi in a statement.

The hunt for the prime suspect by our joint security team is underway. We will continue to work around the clock to investigate the motive of this shooting and bring all those involved to book.

