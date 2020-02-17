Rwanda: Kirasa Appointed Amavubi Assistant Coach

Rayon Sports interim coach Alain Kirasa has been appointed as the national team 'Amavubi' assistant coach, along with Sosthene Habimana. The two will work under head coach Vincent Mashami.

Kirasa replaces Innocent Seninga in the national team, while Habimana, a former Rayon Sports striker, retained his position as the second assistant coach.

Mashami and his two assistants will be in charge when Rwanda takes on Cameroon and Congo Brazzaville in buildup matches later this month ahead of the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals tournament in April, in Cameroon.

The national team will face the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, in Yaoundé, on February 24, before hosting the Red Devils of Congo Brazzaville on February 28 in Kigali.

The sixth edition of the CHAN finals tournament is scheduled for April 4-25.

Rwanda will be competing in CHAN for a fourth time overall and third in a row since hosting the 2016 edition.