Tanzania: Tigo Pesa Service Restored After Two Days of Irksome Disruptions

Dar es Salaam — Tigo's mobile money platform-Tigo Pesa was restored on Saturday, February 15, 2020, after it encountered problems since Friday, causing frustrations among its 7.8 million subscribers.

Tigo Pesa users were unable to send or receive money as the service kept on collapsing.

Some of the annoyed subscribers took to social media networks to slam the telecoms company for failure to quickly mitigate the hitch. They lamented that Tigo Pesa has lately been unstable.

However, speaking to The Citizen over the telephone on Saturday, February 15, 2020, the company's Corporate Communications Manager, Ms Woinde Shisael, clarified that the system outage had been caused by technical challenges.

"Our Technical team has been working hard to resolve this as a priority and we are pleased to announce that Tigo Pesa network has been fully restored," said Ms Shisael.

Other than Tigo Pesa, Tanzanian market also has Vodacom's M-Pesa, Airtel's Airtel Money as the leaders in mobile money subscriptions.