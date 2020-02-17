Tanzania: Simba Maintain Winning Run

16 February 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam — Defending champions Simba have widened the point gap in the ongoing Mainland Tanzania Vodacom Premier League after beating Lipuli FC 1-0 yesterday at the Samora Stadium in Iringa Region.

The victory means Simba have so far collected 56 points from 22 matches, widening a 12 point gap against the second placed Azam FC who lost 2-1 to Coastal Union at the Uhuru Stadium yesterday.

Before the Yanga-Prison match results at the National Stadium yesterday night, Simba managed to have an 18 point gap against their traditional rivals.

Team captain John Bocco's goal was enough to seal victory for the Msimbazi Street giants.

Bocco scored in the 23rd after being set clear by Francis Kahata before pressing the ball to left of Lipuli's goalkeeper, Deogratius Munish.

Lipuli made several attacks to Simba's goal mouth, but Simba Ivorian defender Serge Pascal Wawa and Kennedy Juma stood firm to clear all dangers.

Bocco said the match was very tough and that Lipuli played well despite the loss. "We are happy to register victory in the encounter. It was challenging as Lipuli also targeted victory in order to improve their position in the league standings," said Bocco. Meanwhile, Coastal Union of Tanga Region have recorded a 2-1 victory against Azam FC at the Uhuru Stadium.

Coastal Union goals were scored by Ayoub Lyanga in the 37th and later Mudathir Saidi scored the second goal in the 64th. Azam FC's goal was scored by Obrey Chirwa in the 90th.

At the Kaitaba Stadium, Kagera Sugar won 2-0 against Mbao FC in a thrilling encounter. Kagera's goals were scored by Geofrey Mwashiuya in the eigth and Yusuph Mhilu in the 31st.

At the Mabatini ground, Ruvu Shooting won 1-0 against Mbeya City. Ruvu Shooting's goal was scored by Fully Maganga in the 50th while Biashara Mara United won 1-0 against Alliance.

Biashara Mara United's goal was scored by Okorie James in the 45th and Singida United continued to face relegation after losing 0-1 to Ndanda FC, whose goal was scored by Vitalisy Mayanga in the 80th.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Boko Haram Leader Proposes Deal to Free Chibok Girls
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.