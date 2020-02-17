Botswana: Plans Afoot to Attract P5 Billion Worth of Investments

Francistown — Business Botswana is working on a strategy to attract P5 billion worth of investments and create a minimum of 10 000 jobs in Francistown.

Furthermore, the agency reiterated its commitment to assist the private sector to play a critical role in Francistown's economic development.

Speaking during the city's economic transformation strategy meeting recently, Business Botswana vice president-north, Mr Humphrey Nawa underscored the fact that development of the city was everyone's responsibility.

He further explained that Business Botswana would support businesses in order to ease the burden on government

In order to achieve this, Mr Nawa highlighted that they partnered with stakeholders such as Special Economic Zone Authority (SEZA), Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (BITC) to pursue initiatives that might uplift the economy of Francistown.

Consequently, he explained that the specific goals and ideas for boosting the city's economy need to be developed and implemented as a way of attracting much-needed investors.

Francistown mayor, Mr Godisang Radisigo, stated that it was important to acknowledge the role played by the Small Micro Medium Enterprises (SMMEs) in the city's development.

He said SEZA was preparing the city to be attractive to investors and that consultants were on the ground with the aim of coming up with master plans that would give the city actual developments.

Mayor Radisigo said there was need to identify the unique value proposition that the city had, instead of doing the same things all the time, which resulted in non-implementation of efforts.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Business Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For his part, executive coordinator of Francistown Investment House, Mr Gadzanani Makopola said Francistown was ready for investments, adding that implementation would impact the real estate industry, tourism, manufacturing and agricultural sector.

Mr Makopola said Francistown was an economic pioneer since it was the first city where gold was mined.

He explained that a strategy called Flower and Bee had been developed to create a conducive investment environment, promote SEZA initiatives, unpack the city's value proposition and unpack the investment opportunities in Francistown.

Furthermore, he said those that needed to be attracted were the local and international investors.

Local investors, he highlighted, would be expected to bring forth the ideas, funds, projects and proposals.

Mr Makopola said Francistown was poised to be the centre of mining, logistics and create sustainable jobs.

He noted that Francistown College of Technical and Vocational Education (FCTVE) would be a centre of excellence affiliated with the best programmes that train industry-ready graduates.

Source : BOPA